In the tornado's path
Workers clear debris and look for treasured articles at Darwin Henry's house in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker at Mayflower RV retrieves wheels from a trailer that was destroyed in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A homeowner climbs over debris that belonged to her house in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker pushes water out of the North Jefferson Middle School after a tornado took off part of the roof of the gym at the school in Kimberly, Alabama, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
People wait on the phone with an insurance adjuster outside their destroyed house in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Theresa Long stands outside her destroyed house in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. Long said she painted the sign on the wall to let her friends know she was ok after not being able to get on Facebook to tell them of her survival. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Theresa Long reacts inside her destroyed house in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers clear debris from what used to be the kitchen and look for treasured articles at Darwin Henry's house in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker at Mayflower RV retrieves wheels from a trailer that was destroyed in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Billy Upton holds a U.S. flag after moving it from a portion of a building that was being torn down at Mayflower RV in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. A storm system that killed more than 20 people continued its march across a large swath of the...more
The Kimberly Church of God is seen after it was hit by a tornado in Kimberly, Alabama, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
The Kimberly fire department is seen destroyed after being hit by a tornado in Kimberly, Alabama, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Lighting strikes from a TVS (tornadic vortex signature) storm in Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A house on Dunbarton Oaks Circle stands without its upper floor behind Lost Pizza Co. after a tornado went through the area in Tupelo, Mississippi April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lauren Wood
Debris from the roof of a house on Dunbarton Oaks Circle lies on the street behind Lost Pizza Co. after a tornado went through the area in Tupelo, Mississippi April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lauren Wood
A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mattress is stuck in a tree after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident makes his way down Jackson Street and away from the tornado damaged area in Tupelo, Mississippi April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Wells
An upturned truck lies under a tree that has lost most of its branches, following a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas, at sunset April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The sun sets over debris and damages after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A family safe room is pictured at sunset following a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers drive through a suburban area as they enforce a curfew after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. flags are lined up behind a church after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Debris hangs from a tree after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Business owners look over the damage after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Business owners look over damage after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Debris is seen at a damaged business after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An overturned vehicle is seen amid debris after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A damaged house is seen after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
