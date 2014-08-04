Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 2:15pm EDT

In the trenches

A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916. The exhibit opens to visitors on August 2 and 3, to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the...more

Monday, August 04, 2014
A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916. The exhibit opens to visitors on August 2 and 3, to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 13
Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 13
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 13
A dog walks around a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A dog walks around a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
A dog walks around a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 13
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" digs a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" digs a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" digs a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 13
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 13
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as German soldiers stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as German soldiers stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as German soldiers stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 13
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dig a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dig a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dig a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 13
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 13
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as German soldiers, stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as German soldiers, stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as German soldiers, stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 13
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" work on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" work on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" work on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 13
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 13
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, August 04, 2014
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Rubik's Cube Championship

Rubik's Cube Championship

Next Slideshows

Rubik's Cube Championship

Rubik's Cube Championship

Fans of the classic puzzle toy gather for the National Rubik's Cube Championship in New Jersey.

Aug 01 2014
A Tangled playground

A Tangled playground

"Tangle" is an interactive playground in Singapore where children weave colorful elastic bands around each other.

Aug 01 2014
Last oyster shuck

Last oyster shuck

An oyster farm shuts down after losing a long legal battle with the federal government.

Aug 01 2014
Florida's quirky mailboxes

Florida's quirky mailboxes

The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less known for another quirky attraction: driveway mailboxes.

Aug 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast