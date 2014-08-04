In the trenches
A member of the French historical association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, stands in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of World War One, on the...more
Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as a German soldier, sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A dog walks around a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" digs a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as German soldiers stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dig a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard," dressed as German soldiers, stand in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" work on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" works on a German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view of a German World War One trench recreated by the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" in Fay, Picardie region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Rubik's Cube Championship
Fans of the classic puzzle toy gather for the National Rubik's Cube Championship in New Jersey.
A Tangled playground
"Tangle" is an interactive playground in Singapore where children weave colorful elastic bands around each other.
Last oyster shuck
An oyster farm shuts down after losing a long legal battle with the federal government.
Florida's quirky mailboxes
The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less known for another quirky attraction: driveway mailboxes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.