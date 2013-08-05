In-vitro burger
Chef Rich McGeown prepares to cook the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. The in-vitro burger, cultured from cattle stem cells, the first example of what its creator says could provide an answer...more
Chef Rich McGeown prepares to cook the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. The in-vitro burger, cultured from cattle stem cells, the first example of what its creator says could provide an answer to global food shortages and help combat climate change, was fried in a pan and tasted by two volunteers. The burger is the result of years of research by Dutch scientist Mark Post, a vascular biologist at the University of Maastricht, who is working to show how meat grown in petri dishes might one day be a true alternative to meat from livestock.The meat in the burger has been made by knitting together around 20,000 strands of protein that has been cultured from cattle stem cells in Post's lab. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Professor Mark Post holds the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
Professor Mark Post holds the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
Chef Rich McGeown prepares to cook the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chef Rich McGeown prepares to cook the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chef Richard McGeown cooks the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chef Richard McGeown cooks the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chef Richard McGeown cooks the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
Chef Richard McGeown cooks the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
A photographer shoots in a television studio with a live screen view behind as the world's first lab-grown beef burger is cooked during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A photographer shoots in a television studio with a live screen view behind as the world's first lab-grown beef burger is cooked during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Professor Mark Post shows the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
Professor Mark Post shows the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
Josh Schonwald, a US-based food writer, tastes the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Josh Schonwald, a US-based food writer, tastes the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The world's first lab-grown beef burger is seen after it was cooked at a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
The world's first lab-grown beef burger is seen after it was cooked at a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool
Hanni Rutzler, a food researcher from Austria, tastes the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Hanni Rutzler, a food researcher from Austria, tastes the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
A-Rod's career
The career of New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the past month.
Gay in Russia
Gays in Russia protest harsh new laws being passed that target homosexuals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.