In-vitro burger

<p>Chef Rich McGeown prepares to cook the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. The in-vitro burger, cultured from cattle stem cells, the first example of what its creator says could provide an answer to global food shortages and help combat climate change, was fried in a pan and tasted by two volunteers. The burger is the result of years of research by Dutch scientist Mark Post, a vascular biologist at the University of Maastricht, who is working to show how meat grown in petri dishes might one day be a true alternative to meat from livestock.The meat in the burger has been made by knitting together around 20,000 strands of protein that has been cultured from cattle stem cells in Post's lab. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, August 05, 2013

<p>Professor Mark Post holds the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool</p>

<p>Chef Rich McGeown prepares to cook the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Chef Richard McGeown cooks the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Chef Richard McGeown cooks the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool</p>

<p>A photographer shoots in a television studio with a live screen view behind as the world's first lab-grown beef burger is cooked during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Professor Mark Post shows the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool</p>

<p>Josh Schonwald, a US-based food writer, tastes the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>The world's first lab-grown beef burger is seen after it was cooked at a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Parry/pool</p>

<p>Hanni Rutzler, a food researcher from Austria, tastes the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

