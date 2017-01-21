Edition:
Fri Jan 20, 2017

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Radio City Music Hall "Rockettes" perform at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gospel Singer Travis Greene performs at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump supporters celebrate while attending the Inauguration "Freedom" Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump gesture towards his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Singer Erin Boheme performs at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, dance at the president's "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gospel Singer Travis Greene (L) and R&B singer Chrisette Michele (R) perform at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dancers perform at the Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with the older Trump children and their spouses, attend the Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters listen to President Donald Trump at the Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ivanka Trump blows a kiss as she departs with her husband Jared Kushner from the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Donald Trump with his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen dance at a Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Donald Trump with his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen greet the audience at a Liberty Ball. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

United States Army Staff Sergeant Jose A. Medina dances with first lady Melania Trump during the "Salute to Our Armed Services Ball" on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

United States Air Force Master Sergeant Tiffany Bradbury dances with Vice-President Mike Pence during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence prepare to cut a cake with a sword at the "Salute to Our Armed Forces" inaugural ball. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

United States Navy Petty Officer Second Class Catherine Cartmell dances with President Donald Trump as United States Army Staff Sergeant Jose A. Medina dances with First Lady Melania Trump during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Donald Trump (center, L) and his wife Melania and family dance with U.S. military service members at the "Salute to Our Armed Forces" inaugural ball. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

