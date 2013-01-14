Inauguration dress rehearsal

U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. The official inauguration and swearing-in will take place on January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler