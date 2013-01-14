Edition:
Inauguration dress rehearsal

<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. The official inauguration and swearing-in will take place on January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>U.S. Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael Linnington (C, on steps), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region (JFHQ-NCR), is flanked by actors portraying President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they arrive to review troops during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>A U.S. Army band arrives to take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Army trumpeters and drummers take their spots below the presidential reviewing stand for a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Army trumpeters take part in a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A convoy of vehicles pass through the presidential reviewing stands at the White Hosue during a parade rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Members of the military band perform during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

<p>General view of the west front, with construction still on-going, during a dress rehearsal on a misty and foggy day, for the inaugural of President Barack Obama at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Actors portraying President Barack and his official party join other stand-ins for a dress rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol, Washington DC, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

<p>Serpico Elliot (2nd R) and Delandra Rollins (3rd R), stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

<p>Serpico Elliot (R) stand-in for President Barack Obama takes part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

<p>Serpico Elliot (L) and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Members of the U.S. military form-up at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Members of the U.S. armed services arrive at the U.S. Capitol to line the parade route during a rehearsal for next week's inauguration ceremonies to mark the start of President Barack Obama's second term in Washington, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Military personnel march in early morning fog during a dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

