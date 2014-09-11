Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 11, 2014 | 4:45pm EDT

Independent Island

Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage...more

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 15
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
2 / 15
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 15
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 15
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 15
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 15
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 15
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 15
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 15
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 15
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 15
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 15
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 15
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 15
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Guerilla training in Ukraine

Guerilla training in Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Guerilla training in Ukraine

Guerilla training in Ukraine

Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in the event of Russian invasion.

Sep 11 2014
Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.

Sep 11 2014
Refighting The Great War

Refighting The Great War

History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.

Sep 10 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

Sep 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast