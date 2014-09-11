Independent Island
Donna plays the bagpipe on the pier on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage...more
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man walks to the ferry on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Eddie Scott, team co-ordinator of Eigg electric maintenance team checks the batteries at the control station of Eigg electric, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nora Barnes poses for a photograph in her greenhouse where she grows organic produce with the help of a solar water heater, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A collie dog is seen on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The Whales Head community pub is seen on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Brian Gardner (R) and Ben Cormack fit solar thermal water heaters onto the roof of a cottage on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The sun is reflected on solar panels which produce renewable energy, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ben Cormack stands in the doorway of his home on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
John Booth, who was project director for the Eigg electric project poses for a photograph next to two wind turbines on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Solar panels are seen on the roof of the primary school on the Island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Gordon Merrett from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Charlie Galli burns rubbish as part of the island's drive for sustainability, on his croft on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
