Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 5, 2013 | 11:15am EDT

India building collapse

<p>Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 19
<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
2 / 19
<p>Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 19
<p>Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 19
<p>Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 19
<p>A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 19
<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
7 / 19
<p>Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 19
<p>A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
9 / 19
<p>Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
10 / 19
<p>A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
11 / 19
<p>A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 19
<p>A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
13 / 19
<p>Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 19
<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 19
<p>Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 19
<p>Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 19
<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
18 / 19
<p>A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, April 05, 2013

A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
North Korean pageantry

North Korean pageantry

Next Slideshows

North Korean pageantry

North Korean pageantry

Parades and spectacles inside North Korea.

Apr 04 2013
West Bank clashes

West Bank clashes

Israeli forces clash with dozens of Palestinian protesters in the city of Hebron.

Apr 04 2013
Flooding in Argentina

Flooding in Argentina

Rainstorms have flooded parts of Argentina.

Apr 04 2013
Guess where I'm calling from?

Guess where I'm calling from?

40 years ago, the first ever mobile phone call was placed. A look at all the strange and unusual places where people can call from now.

Apr 03 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast