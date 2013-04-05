India building collapse
Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
