Pictures | Fri Apr 1, 2016 | 9:10am EDT

India overpass collapses

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction overpass after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue members carry a victim from the site of an under-construction overpass that collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A general view of the collapsed overpass in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Vehicles are seen trapped under a overpass which collapsed in Kolkata, India, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue members carry a victim from the site of an under-construction overpass that collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
The body of a victim is seen at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A view shows the overpass which collapsed in Kolkata, India, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A rescue worker cuts iron rods amidst the debris at the site of an under-construction overpass that collapsed on Thursday in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
People are seen standing on the debris of a overpass which collapsed, in Kolkata, India, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A woman mourns next to the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction overpass collapsed on Thursday, in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
People look at wreckage caused when an under-construction flyover collapsed in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue members carry a policeman after he was rescued at the site of an under-construction overpass that collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters, soldiers and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction overpass after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction overpass after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction overpass after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A view shows the overpass which collapsed in Kolkata, India, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rescue workers attempt to rescue a person trapped in a car after a overpass collapsed, in Kolkata, India, in this still image taken from video March 31, 2016. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A general view of the collapsed overpass in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A general view of the under-construction overpass that collapsed in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
