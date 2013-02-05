Indian ghostbusters
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of...more
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries as she performs a fire ritual on the sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh,...more
A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries as she performs a fire ritual on the sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of ‘evil spirits’. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits falls on the ground at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish...more
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits falls on the ground at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man tries to hold a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh,...more
A man tries to hold a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives (R) of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian...more
Relatives (R) of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance while being confronted by her relatives at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya...more
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance while being confronted by her relatives at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013....more
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries in a state of trance as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh,...more
A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries in a state of trance as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. ...more
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pulls a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, by the hair as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh,...more
A man pulls a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, by the hair as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, goes into a state of trance as she lies in the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh,...more
A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, goes into a state of trance as she lies in the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People watch a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits dance in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013....more
People watch a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits dance in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies in a state of trance on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27,...more
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies in a state of trance on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold him as he walks in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state...more
Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold him as he walks in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People watch a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, dance while holding an iron chain in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya...more
People watch a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, dance while holding an iron chain in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pulls devotees who are believed to be possessed by evil spirits by the hair while confronting them as they go into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian...more
A man pulls devotees who are believed to be possessed by evil spirits by the hair while confronting them as they go into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul...more
A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu priest pulls back a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits before hitting her with a broom as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the...more
A Hindu priest pulls back a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits before hitting her with a broom as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits take off her jewellery before performing rituals at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya...more
Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits take off her jewellery before performing rituals at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh,...more
A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits holds her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state...more
A relative of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits holds her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu priest offers holy water to a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as another shouts in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of...more
A Hindu priest offers holy water to a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as another shouts in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26,...more
A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits smokes a bidi as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January...more
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits smokes a bidi as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Evangelist tent city
Inside an evangelical tent city on the outskirts of Florence.
Top 10 most expensive cities
Australian cities are some of the most expensive in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index.
Outwitting Syrian snipers
Rebels use mannequins to confuse snipers loyal to President al-Assad.
The snipers of Syria
The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.