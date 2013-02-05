Edition:
Indian ghostbusters

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries as she performs a fire ritual on the sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of &lsquo;evil spirits&rsquo;. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of 'evil spirits'. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom.

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits falls on the ground at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits falls on the ground at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A man tries to hold a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man tries to hold a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>Relatives (R) of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Relatives (R) of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance while being confronted by her relatives at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance while being confronted by her relatives at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries in a state of trance as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, cries in a state of trance as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A man pulls a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, by the hair as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man pulls a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, by the hair as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, goes into a state of trance as she lies in the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, goes into a state of trance as she lies in the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>People watch a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits dance in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People watch a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits dance in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies in a state of trance on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits lies in a state of trance on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold him as he walks in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits hold him as he walks in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>People watch a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, dance while holding an iron chain in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People watch a devotee, believed to be possessed by evil spirits, dance while holding an iron chain in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A man pulls devotees who are believed to be possessed by evil spirits by the hair while confronting them as they go into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man pulls devotees who are believed to be possessed by evil spirits by the hair while confronting them as they go into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A Hindu priest pulls back a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits before hitting her with a broom as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Hindu priest pulls back a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits before hitting her with a broom as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits take off her jewellery before performing rituals at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Relatives of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits take off her jewellery before performing rituals at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man pulls the hair of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A relative of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits holds her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A relative of a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits holds her as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A Hindu priest offers holy water to a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as another shouts in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Hindu priest offers holy water to a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as another shouts in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

<p>A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits as she goes into a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 26, 2013.

<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits smokes a bidi as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits smokes a bidi as she walks around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013.

