Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2015 | 9:55pm EDT

India's abandoned airport

Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's western Rajasthan state, stands empty. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 20
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 20
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 20
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 20
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 20
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 20
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 20
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 20
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 20
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 20
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 20
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 20
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
13 / 20
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 20
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
15 / 20
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 20
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
17 / 20
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 20
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 20
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Wildfires roar through Northwest

Wildfires roar through Northwest

Next Slideshows

Wildfires roar through Northwest

Wildfires roar through Northwest

Dozens of major wildfires burn across drought-parched Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

Aug 18 2015
Communist nation

Communist nation

From Vietnam to Cuba via North Korea and Russia, a look at the culture of communism.

Aug 18 2015
Shark-repelling surfboard

Shark-repelling surfboard

A spate of recent shark attacks has given rise to a new shark-repelling surfboard.

Aug 18 2015
Island of migrants

Island of migrants

The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU.

Aug 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast