India's abandoned airport

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime...more

A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close