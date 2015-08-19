India's abandoned airport
Dust covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small...more
A signboard is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets....more
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime...more
A milestone is seen outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Basins are pictured in a washroom inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A dog walks past the main entrance of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Baggage trolleys are seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The exterior view of arrival lounges is seen at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Solar panels are seen inside the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Dust-covered seats are pictured inside the lounge of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Bones of dead animals lie in a road outside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A security guard walks outside the arrival lounges at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Departure and arrival sections are pictured at the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Signage is displayed inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Buildings are reflected in a puddle after rain on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An exit gate of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Satellite dishes are seen fixed on the boundary wall of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Stones lie on the premises of the Jaisalmer Airport August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
