Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015 | 10:36am EDT

India's blue city

The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 11
The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 11
A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 11
A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 11
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 11
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 11
Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 11
A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 11
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 11
A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 11
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Apple Watch hits stores

Apple Watch hits stores

Next Slideshows

Apple Watch hits stores

Apple Watch hits stores

Consumers flock to Apple stores to get the first close-up look at the smartwatch.

Apr 10 2015
Revolutionary Cuba

Revolutionary Cuba

Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.

Apr 10 2015
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.

Apr 10 2015
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Apr 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast