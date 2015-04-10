India's blue city
The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The indigo walls of the chaotic old town have earned Jodhpur the nickname of the blue city -- as opposed to Jaipur, the pink city and Rajasthan's capital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man poses for a picture outside his house. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Apple Watch hits stores
Consumers flock to Apple stores to get the first close-up look at the smartwatch.
Revolutionary Cuba
Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.
Fleeing Yemen
Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.