Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 11:45am EDT

India's deadly heatwave

An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
1 / 12
Village girls look on as they gather around a hand pump to collect drinking water on the outskirts of Jammu June 9, 2015. Most of the deaths have been of construction workers, homeless people and the elderly. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Village girls look on as they gather around a hand pump to collect drinking water on the outskirts of Jammu June 9, 2015. Most of the deaths have been of construction workers, homeless people and the elderly. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Village girls look on as they gather around a hand pump to collect drinking water on the outskirts of Jammu June 9, 2015. Most of the deaths have been of construction workers, homeless people and the elderly. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
2 / 12
Buffalo escape a fire that spreads on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buffalo escape a fire that spreads on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalo escape a fire that spreads on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 12
Laborers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, June 3, 2015. Doctors' leave has been canceled to help cope with the sick flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of headaches, dizziness and fever. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Laborers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, June 3, 2015. Doctors' leave has been canceled to help cope with the sick flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Laborers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, June 3, 2015. Doctors' leave has been canceled to help cope with the sick flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of headaches, dizziness and fever. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 12
A laborer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A laborer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A laborer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 12
People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 12
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 12
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a railway bridge during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a railway bridge during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a railway bridge during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 12
A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
9 / 12
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
10 / 12
A boy reacts after catching a fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, India, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy reacts after catching a fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, India, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A boy reacts after catching a fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, India, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
11 / 12
A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Nice beach

Nice beach

Next Slideshows

Nice beach

Nice beach

More than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the rocky beaches of Nice, France.

Jun 09 2015
The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Jun 08 2015
Robot rescuers

Robot rescuers

Twenty-four teams compete to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course.

Jun 08 2015
Village of grass

Village of grass

The village of Zahara de la Sierra in Spain celebrates the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses...

Jun 08 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast