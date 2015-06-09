India's deadly heatwave
An ice-cream vendor pulls his cart on the bank of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Village girls look on as they gather around a hand pump to collect drinking water on the outskirts of Jammu June 9, 2015. Most of the deaths have been of construction workers, homeless people and the elderly. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Buffalo escape a fire that spreads on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Laborers unload ice bars from a supply van to be stored for sale at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, June 3, 2015. Doctors' leave has been canceled to help cope with the sick flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of...more
A laborer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot summer day in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People sleep on the Yamuna river bed under a railway bridge during a hot summer day in the old quarter of Delhi, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A traffic police woman drinks water as commuters drive along a road on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy reacts after catching a fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, India, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy cools himself off as he stands under a water fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
