Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 5, 2015 | 4:31pm EDT

India's endangered Tea Tribes

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry. Scientists say climate change is to blame for uneven rainfall that is cutting yields and lifting costs for tea firms. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry. Scientists say climate...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry. Scientists say climate change is to blame for uneven rainfall that is cutting yields and lifting costs for tea firms. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 18
Tea garden workers arrive to weigh tea leaves after plucking them from a tea estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers arrive to weigh tea leaves after plucking them from a tea estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers arrive to weigh tea leaves after plucking them from a tea estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 18
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
3 / 18
A tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves waits for the rain to stop to resume her work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves waits for the rain to stop to resume her work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves waits for the rain to stop to resume her work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 18
Tea garden workers collect drinking water during a break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers collect drinking water during a break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers collect drinking water during a break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
5 / 18
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 18
A tea garden worker holds a bunch of plucked tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker holds a bunch of plucked tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A tea garden worker holds a bunch of plucked tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 18
Tea garden workers take a tea break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers take a tea break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers take a tea break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
8 / 18
Tea garden workers carrying tea leaves over their heads after plucking them from a tea estate, walk at Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers carrying tea leaves over their heads after plucking them from a tea estate, walk at Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers carrying tea leaves over their heads after plucking them from a tea estate, walk at Jorhat in Assam, India, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
9 / 18
Tea garden workers take a break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers take a break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers take a break from plucking tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
10 / 18
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
11 / 18
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 18
Freshly plucked tea leaves are seen in the hand of a tea garden worker inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Freshly plucked tea leaves are seen in the hand of a tea garden worker inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Freshly plucked tea leaves are seen in the hand of a tea garden worker inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
13 / 18
Tea garden workers huddle under an umbrella as they wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers huddle under an umbrella as they wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers huddle under an umbrella as they wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
14 / 18
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
15 / 18
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
16 / 18
Tea garden workers rest during a tea break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers rest during a tea break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers rest during a tea break inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
17 / 18
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, India, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

Next Slideshows

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From cockatoos in water bottles to fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

May 05 2015
Royal baby girl

Royal baby girl

William and Kate welcome their second baby, a girl.

May 04 2015
Italy's Matera is a trip back in time

Italy's Matera is a trip back in time

With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot.

May 01 2015
Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur footprints are preserved in a wall of limestone at Cal Orcko.

Apr 30 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast