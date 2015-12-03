Edition:
India's flood of a century

A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. The Indian military evacuated more than 2,000 residents stranded in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the death toll from flooding rose to 269 after the heaviest cloudburst in over a century. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
People commute through a flooded street in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. Forecasts of more rain over the next 48 hours forced the army to work on a war footing to rescue survivors trapped in inundated parts of Chennai. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Flooded areas are pictured on the outskirts of Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. India's fourth most populous city saw only slight rains on Thursday, but water levels had not receded since a day earlier, when a massive release of water from a brimming reservoir swamped low-lying areas of the city. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits in an auto-rickshaw in a flooded area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A view of a partially submerged power sub-station is seen in a flood-affected area in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man carries a girl through a flooded road in Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents wade through a flooded road in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man walks through a flooded residential area in Chennai, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced residents try to grab free food distributed by volunteers in the flood-affected areas of Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Residents along with a dog evacuate a locality as they wade through a flooded street in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Residents watch from their partially flooded houses at a neighborhood in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

