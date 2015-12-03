India's flood of a century

A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. The Indian military evacuated more than 2,000 residents stranded in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the...more

A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, December 3, 2015. The Indian military evacuated more than 2,000 residents stranded in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the death toll from flooding rose to 269 after the heaviest cloudburst in over a century. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

