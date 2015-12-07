Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 7, 2015 | 9:50am EST

India's flood of a century

A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 30
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 30
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 30
A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A man carries a dog as he wades through a flooded street in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 30
Municipal workers clear the debris in an alley after flood waters receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Municipal workers clear the debris in an alley after flood waters receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Municipal workers clear the debris in an alley after flood waters receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 30
An aerial view shows a hut amid flood waters in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An aerial view shows a hut amid flood waters in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An aerial view shows a hut amid flood waters in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 30
Flood-affected people use a piece of a plastic water tank as they make their way to the market to buy food items in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Flood-affected people use a piece of a plastic water tank as they make their way to the market to buy food items in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Flood-affected people use a piece of a plastic water tank as they make their way to the market to buy food items in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 30
An Indian coast guard personnel prepares to drop relief materials in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An Indian coast guard personnel prepares to drop relief materials in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An Indian coast guard personnel prepares to drop relief materials in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 30
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 30
Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 30
People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 30
People walk on a flooded railway track as it rains in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People walk on a flooded railway track as it rains in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
People walk on a flooded railway track as it rains in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 30
A woman stands at a fenced gate of a partially submerged temple in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman stands at a fenced gate of a partially submerged temple in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A woman stands at a fenced gate of a partially submerged temple in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
13 / 30
A man carries a girl through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man carries a girl through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A man carries a girl through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 30
People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
People travel on a boat as they move to safer places through a flooded road in Chennai, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 30
Residents watch from their partially flooded houses at a neighborhood in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Residents watch from their partially flooded houses at a neighborhood in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Residents watch from their partially flooded houses at a neighborhood in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 30
A boy stands on a ladder outside his flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy stands on a ladder outside his flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A boy stands on a ladder outside his flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
17 / 30
People wade near a stranded truck in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People wade near a stranded truck in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
People wade near a stranded truck in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 30
A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 30
A woman waits outside her house for a water tanker to fill her containers with drinking water, after flood water receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman waits outside her house for a water tanker to fill her containers with drinking water, after flood water receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A woman waits outside her house for a water tanker to fill her containers with drinking water, after flood water receded in Chennai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
20 / 30
An aerial view shows vehicles moving on roads in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An aerial view shows vehicles moving on roads in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An aerial view shows vehicles moving on roads in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
21 / 30
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
22 / 30
Motorcycles stand in a flooded parking area in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Motorcycles stand in a flooded parking area in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Motorcycles stand in a flooded parking area in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
23 / 30
A boy wades next to a partially submerged bus in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy wades next to a partially submerged bus in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A boy wades next to a partially submerged bus in a flooded locality in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
24 / 30
Flood-affected people raise their hands to receive free food being distributed by Indian Navy personnel in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Flood-affected people raise their hands to receive free food being distributed by Indian Navy personnel in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Flood-affected people raise their hands to receive free food being distributed by Indian Navy personnel in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
25 / 30
A man uses a board to float through a flooded street to reach to a market place in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man uses a board to float through a flooded street to reach to a market place in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A man uses a board to float through a flooded street to reach to a market place in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
26 / 30
A view of a partially submerged power sub-station is seen in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A view of a partially submerged power sub-station is seen in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A view of a partially submerged power sub-station is seen in a flood-affected area in Chennai, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
27 / 30
A man carries drinking water in a pitcher through a flooded street in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man carries drinking water in a pitcher through a flooded street in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A man carries drinking water in a pitcher through a flooded street in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
28 / 30
A man along with his children stands inside their flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man along with his children stands inside their flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A man along with his children stands inside their flooded house in Chennai, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
29 / 30
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
An aerial view shows a flooded residential colony in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Venezuela opposition claims victory

Venezuela opposition claims victory

Next Slideshows

Venezuela opposition claims victory

Venezuela opposition claims victory

The "Chavismo" movement loses its legislative majority for the first time in 16 years.

Dec 07 2015
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest and most active volcano erupts again.

Dec 07 2015
Pictures of the year: Politics

Pictures of the year: Politics

Our top politics photos of the year.

Dec 04 2015
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Dec 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast