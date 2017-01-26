India's Republic Day celebrations
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School children perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian artists perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian artist performs as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate India's Republic Day on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian policemen march during India's Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
What the first ladies wore
Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.
Melania Trump's inaugural style
The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.
2016: Hottest year on record
World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, lifted both by man-made greenhouse gases and a natural El Nino event that released...
Back to school at former Islamic State prison
Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.