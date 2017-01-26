Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 26, 2017 | 10:40am EST

India's Republic Day celebrations

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 16
Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
2 / 16
School children perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

School children perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
School children perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
3 / 16
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 16
A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 16
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 16
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 16
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian Air Force's fighter planes fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 16
Indian artists perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian artists perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian artists perform as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 16
An Indian artist performs as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian artist performs as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
An Indian artist performs as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 16
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 16
An Indian policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate India's Republic Day on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate India's Republic Day on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
An Indian policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate India's Republic Day on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
12 / 16
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 16
Indian policemen march during India's Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian policemen march during India's Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian policemen march during India's Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 16
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
15 / 16
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Next Slideshows

What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

Jan 22 2017
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

Jan 20 2017
2016: Hottest year on record

2016: Hottest year on record

World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, lifted both by man-made greenhouse gases and a natural El Nino event that released...

Jan 18 2017
Back to school at former Islamic State prison

Back to school at former Islamic State prison

Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic...

Jan 18 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast