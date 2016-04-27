India's worst drought in decades
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are now affected by drought, the government estimates. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men wash at a roadside municipal tap at a market area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man walks through a dried-up Sarkhej lake on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fatima Mulani uses a hand-pump to collect water at a Primary Health Centre in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Super Tuesday in the Northeast
Donald Trump sweeps all five primaries - Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania - while Hillary Clinton takes every state except Rhode...
Strange places to vote
Unusual polling stations across America.
Remembering Chernobyl
Ukraine holds memorial services on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.
The Chernobyl disaster
Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.