India's worst drought in decades
Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men wash at a roadside municipal tap at a market area in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents wait with their containers to collect water in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Containers belonging to residents filled with water are seen in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
