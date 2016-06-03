Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 2, 2016 | 11:45pm EDT

India's worst drought in decades

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
1 / 20
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 20
A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
A municipal worker puts fish in a drum after removing them from the dried-up Ratanpura lake before moving them to the Sabarmati river, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 20
Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Residential apartments are seen next to the dried-up Ratanpura lake on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 20
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A girl carries a metal pitcher filled with water through a field in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 20
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 20
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A worker checks the water level on a tanker wagon at a railway station in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 20
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Young girls carry containers filled with drinking water beside the railway station in Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
8 / 20
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
9 / 20
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they wait for the government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A dog drinks water from a puddle of water next to the cracked soil at Manjara dam in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 20
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 20
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
A man sleeps on a used motor under a tree on a hot summer day at a roadside motor pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 20
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A child sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 20
Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Laborers sweep dust and stones at a road construction site in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 20
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 20
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
People fill their containers with water from water at a village in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 20
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Cracked soil at Manjara Dam is seen in Osmanabad. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 20
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in a slum area on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Return to Fort McMurray

Return to Fort McMurray

Next Slideshows

Return to Fort McMurray

Return to Fort McMurray

Evacuees face a major cleanup as they trickle back into Fort McMurray four weeks after a massive wildfire hit the Canadian oil city.

Jun 02 2016
Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Forces launch twin assaults on two of the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, and Manbij, Syria.

Jun 02 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 02 2016
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

Jun 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast