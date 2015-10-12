Indigenous festival
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture...more
Revellers dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A reveler takes part in a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman organizes indigenous items after a Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A reveller dances during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revellers and attendees take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in an Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revellers take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revelers and attendees take part in a Indigenous Sunrise Ceremony during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A reveler exits a mobile toilet during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revelers take part during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A drum used by revelers is pictured during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman buys Indigenous art during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples' Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
