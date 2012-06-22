Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 21, 2012 | 11:55pm EDT

Indigenous in the city

<p>An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 10
<p>An indigenous man stands in Catete neighborhood before attending the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

An indigenous man stands in Catete neighborhood before attending the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An indigenous man stands in Catete neighborhood before attending the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 10
<p>An indigenous couple waits the train at the subway as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

An indigenous couple waits the train at the subway as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An indigenous couple waits the train at the subway as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 10
<p>An indigenous man observes as people march for the legalisation of marijuana during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An indigenous man observes as people march for the legalisation of marijuana during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An indigenous man observes as people march for the legalisation of marijuana during the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 10
<p>An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An indigenous child leaves a chemical toilet at the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 10
<p>An indigenous man adjusts his glasses as he attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes </p>

An indigenous man adjusts his glasses as he attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An indigenous man adjusts his glasses as he attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Close
6 / 10
<p>Indigenous people stand in a subway train as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Indigenous people stand in a subway train as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Indigenous people stand in a subway train as they make their way for the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 10
<p>Indigenous people arrive at a meeting by bus during the Rio 20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Indigenous people arrive at a meeting by bus during the Rio 20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Indigenous people arrive at a meeting by bus during the Rio 20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
8 / 10
<p>Brazilian indigenous people walk the streets of the Village Autodromo slum during a protest against the construction of Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Brazilian indigenous people walk the streets of the Village Autodromo slum during a protest against the construction of Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Brazilian indigenous people walk the streets of the Village Autodromo slum during a protest against the construction of Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 10
<p>An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An indigenous man attends the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
First heat wave of summer

First heat wave of summer

Next Slideshows

First heat wave of summer

First heat wave of summer

A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.

Jun 22 2012
The lost art of true BBQ

The lost art of true BBQ

There are only 10 to 15 BBQ pits throughout the American South still using the old-time fire coal pit method.

Jun 21 2012
Migrants in a Midwest town

Migrants in a Midwest town

A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.

Jun 21 2012
Yoga in Times Square

Yoga in Times Square

Yoga participants celebrate the year's longest day during the "Solstice in Times Square" event.

Jun 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast