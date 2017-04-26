Edition:
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Riot police points his gun at indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Riot police fire tear gas toward indigenous people during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people looks on during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Indigenous people protest against Brazil's president Michel Temer for the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
