Indigenous World Games
An indigenous man from Mexico performs a Mexican game known as La Batalla (a hockey-like game that uses a fireball) during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous women from the Kamayura tribe take part in a demonstration of the Huka Huka fight at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman competes in a swimming competition during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Kamayura tribe take part in a demonstration of an indigenous Kamayura game at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from Terena tribe compete in a canoeing competition during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Kayapo people walks during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Mamainde tribe tries to head the ball during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one's head, at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A indigenous man practices canoeing during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An arrow flies towards a target board during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Bororo people fires an arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man rests between competitions, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe watches a relay race where the contestants carry tree trunks, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman carries a painted log during the opening ceremony, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Pataxo wait on the bench of reserves during a soccer match against indigenous Xerente tribe, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous children play wrestle, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man takes photos of fireworks, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Tabajara tribe talk in front of Sports Arena, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous men from the Xerente tribe warm up before a soccer match against Pataxo indigenous tribe, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Maori man from New Zealand dances during the opening ceremony, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A indigenous man from the Tabajara tribe is seen in Tocantins river before the games, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Participants in the opening ceremony cast their shadows, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Maori men from New Zealand compete during a tug-of-war competition, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people carry a torch of the sacred fire during the opening ceremony, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people from the Kayapo tribe watch a soccer match, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman participates in a parade called "International Indigenous Beauty", October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Paresi tribe tries to head the ball during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one's head, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people of several tribes watch a presentation by indigenous people from Kuikuro, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous woman smiles during a presentation of the various sporting disciplines, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous girl from the Xambioa tribe arrives to participate in the games, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
