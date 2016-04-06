Edition:
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Two foreign flagged fishing boats registered in Papua New Guinea are destroyed by the Indonesian Navy after they were seized for supposedly illegal fishing off the coast of Ambon, Maluku, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Izaac Mulyawan

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Three Malaysian fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing, by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries along with the police and navy, near Langsa, Aceh province, Indonesia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Syifa Yulinnas /Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, police and navy, in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/M N Kanwa /Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An Indonesian police boat is seen near Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats as they are destroyed for illegal fishing by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, police and navy in Batam, Riau Islands, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/M N Kanwa /Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi May 20, 2015 in the is photo taken by Antara Foto. A total of 19 foreign boats from Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and one from China were destroyed near Bitung as part of an ongoing crackdown by the Indonesian government on illegal fishing. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Island, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An Indonesian navy ship sinks a fishing boat from Thailand off the coast of Surabaya after it was seized for fishing in Indonesian waters without a permit, November 14, 2003. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Smoke is seen coming from four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats destroyed by the government in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Indonesian Navy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries blow up the illegal fishing vessel the MV Viking in the waters of Tanjung Batumandi, Pangandaran, West Java, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adeng Bustomi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Foreign fishing boats seized for illegal fishing are blown up near Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An Indonesian navy ship sinks a fishing boat from Thailand off the coast of Surabaya after it was seized for fishing in Indonesian waters without a permit, November 14, 2003. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitung, North Sulawesi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
