Indonesia election protests
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout at Indonesian policemen as they try break through a barrier near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Indonesian policeman fires tear gas to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People take shelter in a fountain after Indonesian police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian police fire a tear gas canister as they try to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A broken windshield of a truck which supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto use to break past a police barricade is pictured after a tear gas canister fired by the police hit the vehicle during a protest near the Constitutional Court...more
Indonesian police stand as a water cannon sprays water to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Indonesian policeman argues with a supporter of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout slogans during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto use bamboo poles to hit a barricade during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian policeman holding his shield stands guard near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's supporters try to shield themselves as police fire tear gas during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian police hands a drink to his colleague after dispersing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's supporters during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian police officer washes his face from the effects of tear gas after dispersing supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police try to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stomp on a barricade during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian policemen prepare to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
