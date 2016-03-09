Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 9, 2016 | 8:50am EST

Indonesia's rare solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 15
People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
Close
2 / 15
An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 15
People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 15
A youth watches a solar eclipse with self-made solar filters at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A youth watches a solar eclipse with self-made solar filters at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A youth watches a solar eclipse with self-made solar filters at the beach on Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 15
People watch a total solar eclipse from the Bay Bridge in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Hamzah/Antara Foto

People watch a total solar eclipse from the Bay Bridge in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Hamzah/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
People watch a total solar eclipse from the Bay Bridge in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Hamzah/Antara Foto
Close
6 / 15
A school girl watches a partial solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A school girl watches a partial solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A school girl watches a partial solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
7 / 15
Light from a solar eclipse is reflected on a person's hand from a telescope on the Ampera Bridge over the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Light from a solar eclipse is reflected on a person's hand from a telescope on the Ampera Bridge over the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Light from a solar eclipse is reflected on a person's hand from a telescope on the Ampera Bridge over the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto
Close
8 / 15
Students watch the solar eclipse through solar viewers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Students watch the solar eclipse through solar viewers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Students watch the solar eclipse through solar viewers in Bangkok, Thailand, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
9 / 15
A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
10 / 15
People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
11 / 15
A person uses a medical X-ray film to view the sun during a solar eclipse in Silaut, West Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016o. REUTERS/Iggoy el Fitra/Antara Foto

A person uses a medical X-ray film to view the sun during a solar eclipse in Silaut, West Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016o. REUTERS/Iggoy el Fitra/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A person uses a medical X-ray film to view the sun during a solar eclipse in Silaut, West Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016o. REUTERS/Iggoy el Fitra/Antara Foto
Close
12 / 15
People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
People watch a solar eclipse near the Ampera Bridge along the banks of the Musi River in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
13 / 15
A student holds a self-made filter during a joint workshop between the Hong Kong Astronomical Society and Indonesia's National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) at a high school in Ternate island, Indonesia, ahead of Wednesday's solar eclipse, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A student holds a self-made filter during a joint workshop between the Hong Kong Astronomical Society and Indonesia's National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) at a high school in Ternate island, Indonesia, ahead of Wednesday's solar...more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A student holds a self-made filter during a joint workshop between the Hong Kong Astronomical Society and Indonesia's National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) at a high school in Ternate island, Indonesia, ahead of Wednesday's solar eclipse, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 15
A combination photograph shows the beginning (top L) to the end (top L to bottom R) of a total solar eclipse as seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A combination photograph shows the beginning (top L) to the end (top L to bottom R) of a total solar eclipse as seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A combination photograph shows the beginning (top L) to the end (top L to bottom R) of a total solar eclipse as seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Next Slideshows

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Mushers from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Mar 07 2016
Habanos in Havana

Habanos in Havana

Cuba's famed Cohiba Tobacco cigar factory opens its doors during the annual Habanos Festival.

Mar 04 2016
Oculus rises in Manhattan

Oculus rises in Manhattan

The newly built World Trade Center Transportation Hub, designed to resemble a dove, opens nearly 15 years after the Sept. 11 attacks left Lower Manhattan in...

Mar 03 2016
A year in space

A year in space

Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.

Mar 03 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast