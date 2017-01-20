Edition:
Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot

Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Buses burnt by people protesting against the transfer of inmates from the Alcacuz prison are seen in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Smoke is seen at the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Inmates line up near riot police at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
An inmate holds a lance while standing on a roof with fellow inmates during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates from different gangs (top and bottom) protect themselves during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Inmates are pictured on roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Inmates transport bodies after a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Inmates stand in front of riot police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
The bodies of inmates leave a prison after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Inmates are seen during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Inmates are pictured in roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Inmates protect themselves after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
An inmate is pictured on a roof after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Police car drives past the wall of Alcacuz prison while inmates from different gangs (L and R) protect themselves during an uprising, in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The bodies of inmates are pictured after they were killed during a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
An inmate talks with riot-police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
An inmate uses a shield with the initials PCC to protect himself after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. PCC (First Command of the Capital) are the initials of Brazil's most powerful drug gang. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
