Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 12:20pm EDT

Insect recipes

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Crickets feed in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. Students of the University of Costa Rica's Food Technology School have developed two projects-larva patties made of plantain and mealworm larvae, and cookies made of powdered crickets, to be presented in an competition held by the U.S. Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in July. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be used to feed children with malnutrition problems in Haiti, local media reported. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be used to feed children with malnutrition problems in Haiti, local media reported.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. The projects aim to help children in rural communities in Costa Rica's Northern Zone and also to be used to feed children with malnutrition problems in Haiti, local media reported. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Mealworm (Tenebrio molitor), larva, a dry mixture, and patties are displayed at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A cricket eats in a box used for reproduction in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Cristina Azofeifa prepares cookies made from powdered crickets at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Ana Maria Quiros, displays a mixture to prepare patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Dried crickets are shown before being ground to prepare cookies at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Valeria Brenes prepares patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at Universifty of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Ana Maria Quiros displays a plate of food with rice, beans and patties made out of plantain and mealworm larvae (Tenebrio molitor) at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Cristina Azofeifa, cleans a box used for reproduction of crickets in San Jose, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Cookies made from powdered crickets are seen at University of Costa Rica in San Jose, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
