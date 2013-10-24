Insects on the menu
French chef Elie Daviron poses in front of his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. 'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects...more
French chef Elie Daviron poses in front of his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. 'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects onto its menu. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French chef Elie Daviron prepares aperitif dishes with grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, before serving them at his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, are seen in a bowl before being cooked and served as aperitif dishes at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The menu which offers aperitif dishes with insects is seen at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French chef Elie Daviron displays a giant water scorpion (scorpion d'eau), salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, before serving them as aperitif dishes at his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles...more
A journalist tastes a grasshopper, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French chef Elie Daviron prepares aperitif dishes with grasshoppers, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, before serving them at his restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An aperitif dish with beetles, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, is seen at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A journalist tastes aperitif dishes with insects, salted and sealed in packages imported from Thailand, at the restaurant 'Le Festin Nu' in Paris October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
