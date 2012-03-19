Inside a Bangladesh brothel
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who...more
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon, a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her husband, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her husband, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Next Slideshows
Sleeping for a living
A woman in China has a job, getting paid to test the quality of mattresses, dining, and services in hotels throughout the country.
Travelogue: Puerto Rico
A look at the people and the places that define the island U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
Iditarod race across Alaska
A 25-year-old man competing against both his father and grandfather, won the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the youngest ever champion of...
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.