Inside a bullet factory
A worker tests bullets for correct tolerances at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
A machine assembles powder, cartridges and bullet tips together to make a .308 caliber round at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Large coppers coils are cut into lengths to start the process of manufacturing a bullet at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Bullet tips sit in a container waiting to be assembled into 300 AAC Blackout rounds at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Finished bullet tips are scooped from a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Boxes of 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit waiting to be shipped at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
A worker holds finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
A machine assembles powder, cartridges and bullets tips together to make 300 AAC Blackouts at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Cartridges make their way up a conveyor belt to be assembled into a .308 caliber round at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
A worker puts finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds into packaging at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
A worker puts finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds into packaging at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
A worker transfers newly made copper slugs, to be pressed into bullets, at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit in a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
A worker puts finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds into packaging at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
