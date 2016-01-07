Edition:
Inside a bullet factory

A worker tests bullets for correct tolerances at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

A machine assembles powder, cartridges and bullet tips together to make a .308 caliber round at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Large coppers coils are cut into lengths to start the process of manufacturing a bullet at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Bullet tips sit in a container waiting to be assembled into 300 AAC Blackout rounds at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Finished bullet tips are scooped from a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Boxes of 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit waiting to be shipped at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

A worker holds finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

A machine assembles powder, cartridges and bullets tips together to make 300 AAC Blackouts at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Cartridges make their way up a conveyor belt to be assembled into a .308 caliber round at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

A worker puts finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds into packaging at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

A worker puts finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds into packaging at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

A worker transfers newly made copper slugs, to be pressed into bullets, at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit in a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

A worker puts finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds into packaging at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

