Inside a heroin den
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. Drug use in Kenya has risen fast in the past few years, according to religious leaders, politicians and charities working to tackle the problem. They say domestic use has soared as...more
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. Juma Ngao, a director at Kenya's National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) said the Indian Ocean port towns of Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu have been hardest hit...more
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. "There is an easy market for drugs on the coast," said Phylis Mwema, who runs a youth rehabilitation organization in Mombasa. "Youth are uneducated, idle and jobless, and the...more
A heroin addict rests after smoking heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. The problem has become a political issue, with many Kenyans concerned it will fuel the region's rising crime and poor security. A spate of Islamist attacks on bars, non-Muslims and...more
Heroin addicts walk after they bought heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. With Mombasa's police and some politicians often accused of corruption and involvement in the drugs trade, many Kenyans are despondent about the country's prospects of kicking...more
Heroin addicts prepare heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Ringling's circus elephants
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 amid public outcry over animal rights.
China's Congress meets
Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.
Life on the Woolwich ferry
Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.