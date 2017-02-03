Edition:
Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Lucy Nicholson
NOGALES, Mexico
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, reads his phone at a the Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mexican migrant Sergio Medrano, 30, sits in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrants arrive at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant Jeber Hernandez, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mexican migrant Jaime Manuel Perez Mancinas, 31, holds the hand of a three-year-old Honduran refugee as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrants eat dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, cooks meals for migrants. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

The bag of a seven-year-old Honduran migrant, whose family members fear for their lives, is seen at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter where they are staying before attempting to cross the border to the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, shows a photo of his mother as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, (R) waits for dinner at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

The Juan Bosco migrant shelter is seen in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Haitian migrant Volter Petiblen, 24, looks out at Nogales from the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant Jever Danilo, 14, from El Salvador, who hopes to make it to Los Angeles, stands in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrants sit in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mexican migrant Jose Angel Garcia, 42, holds a crucifix he made as he waits at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter after being deported from the U.S. following two years in an immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Religious keepsakes left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Rosary beads left by migrants are seen in the chapel at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A migrant talks to his family at the Juan Bosco migrant shelter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco migrant shelter, stands in one of the shelter's dormitories. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

