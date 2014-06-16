Edition:
Inside a North Korean submarine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with officers and sailors of Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
