Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

A Rohingya refugee woman reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is seeking funds for its much-criticized plan to relocate new and old refugees from Myanmar to an isolated and undeveloped island in the Bay of Bengal called Thengar Char - which floods at high tide. They are currently sheltered in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain