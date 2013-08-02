Inside Ariel Castro's house
A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
Chains and locks in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A page in a letter from Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
Chains and locks are pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A wall in a room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A door is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A view of a room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A room boarded up with door panels in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A wig is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
Inside of the basement is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A stairway to the basement in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
The inside of the basement is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A stairway to the basement in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A room boarded up with door panels is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A boarded up wall in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A room with toys is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
Chains and locks are pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
A helmet in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
