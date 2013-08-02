Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 1, 2013 | 11:25pm EDT

Inside Ariel Castro's house

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>Chains and locks in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A page in a letter from Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>Chains and locks are pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A wall in a room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A door is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A view of a room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A room boarded up with door panels in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A wig is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>Inside of the basement is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A stairway to the basement in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>The inside of the basement is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A stairway to the basement in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A room boarded up with door panels is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A boarded up wall in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A room in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A room with toys is pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>Chains and locks are pictured in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

<p>A helmet in Ariel Castro's house. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office</p>

