Inside Chechnya

<p>Women pass by the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Muslim men pray in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Children run past posters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and former Chechen leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, at the Akhmad Arena in Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Girls play on swings in a playground in the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Boys play soccer on the outskirts of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>People wait for a bus outside Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Participants in a local mixfight competition wrestle in the ring, with a portrait of former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov in the background in the village of Goryachevodsk, Russia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Guests dance at a wedding in the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A young woman tries on a wedding dress in an upmarket wedding salon in Grozny March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian</p>

<p>Chechen women chat in a cafe in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A student attends a lesson in Sharia law at the Russian Islamic University in the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Cars drive along Akhmad Kadyrov Avenue, with the Heart of Chechnya mosque and skyscrapers in the background in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Muslim men arrive for Friday prayers at the central mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Members of a Chechen dance group pose for photographers at a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (C) watches as men load up a cannon during a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A car drives past horses, standing at the edge of a road, outside the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A car is parked outside a market in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Children play outside a school in the Chechen capital of Grozny September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Laman Az, look on during a practice match in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian</p>

<p>President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, dressed in the national costume, dances as part of The Day Of Chechen Language celebrations in Grozny April 25, 2010. REUTERS/S.Dal</p>

<p>Members of a youth club supporting former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov (printed on flag) march along a street during a rally in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Patients consult Islamic healer Timur Chamaev at the Islamic Medical Centre in the Chechen capital of Grozny July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Muslim men wait for Friday prayers in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Women sweep a road in front of a mosque in Grozny, the capital of the Russia's Caucasus republic of Chechnya May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Said Tsarnayev</p>

<p>The skyscrapers of the Grozny city complex are seen in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A woman stands near the Eternal Flame in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A boy walks along the street in Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

