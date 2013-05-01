Inside Chechnya
Women pass by the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women pass by the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslim men pray in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslim men pray in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children run past posters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and former Chechen leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, at the Akhmad Arena in Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children run past posters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and former Chechen leader, Akhmad Kadyrov, at the Akhmad Arena in Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Girls play on swings in a playground in the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Girls play on swings in a playground in the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Boys play soccer on the outskirts of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Boys play soccer on the outskirts of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People wait for a bus outside Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People wait for a bus outside Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Terek Grozny fans support their team during a soccer match against Amkar Perm at the Akhmad Arena stadium in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in a local mixfight competition wrestle in the ring, with a portrait of former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov in the background in the village of Goryachevodsk, Russia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in a local mixfight competition wrestle in the ring, with a portrait of former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov in the background in the village of Goryachevodsk, Russia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Guests dance at a wedding in the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Guests dance at a wedding in the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A young woman tries on a wedding dress in an upmarket wedding salon in Grozny March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
A young woman tries on a wedding dress in an upmarket wedding salon in Grozny March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
Chechen women chat in a cafe in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chechen women chat in a cafe in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A student attends a lesson in Sharia law at the Russian Islamic University in the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A student attends a lesson in Sharia law at the Russian Islamic University in the Chechen capital Grozny April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars drive along Akhmad Kadyrov Avenue, with the Heart of Chechnya mosque and skyscrapers in the background in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars drive along Akhmad Kadyrov Avenue, with the Heart of Chechnya mosque and skyscrapers in the background in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslim men arrive for Friday prayers at the central mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslim men arrive for Friday prayers at the central mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of a Chechen dance group pose for photographers at a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of a Chechen dance group pose for photographers at a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (C) watches as men load up a cannon during a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (C) watches as men load up a cannon during a government-organised event marking Chechen language day in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A car drives past horses, standing at the edge of a road, outside the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A car drives past horses, standing at the edge of a road, outside the Chechen capital Grozny April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A car is parked outside a market in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A car is parked outside a market in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children play outside a school in the Chechen capital of Grozny September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play outside a school in the Chechen capital of Grozny September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Laman Az, look on during a practice match in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims, with assistance from local NGO Laman Az, look on during a practice match in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, dressed in the national costume, dances as part of The Day Of Chechen Language celebrations in Grozny April 25, 2010. REUTERS/S.Dal
President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, dressed in the national costume, dances as part of The Day Of Chechen Language celebrations in Grozny April 25, 2010. REUTERS/S.Dal
Members of a youth club supporting former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov (printed on flag) march along a street during a rally in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of a youth club supporting former Chechen leader Akhmad Kadyrov (printed on flag) march along a street during a rally in the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Patients consult Islamic healer Timur Chamaev at the Islamic Medical Centre in the Chechen capital of Grozny July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Patients consult Islamic healer Timur Chamaev at the Islamic Medical Centre in the Chechen capital of Grozny July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslim men wait for Friday prayers in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Muslim men wait for Friday prayers in the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in the Chechen capital Grozny April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women sweep a road in front of a mosque in Grozny, the capital of the Russia's Caucasus republic of Chechnya May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Said Tsarnayev
Women sweep a road in front of a mosque in Grozny, the capital of the Russia's Caucasus republic of Chechnya May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Said Tsarnayev
The skyscrapers of the Grozny city complex are seen in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The skyscrapers of the Grozny city complex are seen in the Chechen capital Grozny April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view shows the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view shows the centre of the Chechen capital Grozny April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands near the Eternal Flame in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands near the Eternal Flame in Grozny in Chechnya, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy walks along the street in Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy walks along the street in Chiri-Yurt, the village where the Tsarnaev family has its roots, in Chechnya, Russia April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son
The Netherlands celebrates Queen's Day, as Queen Beatrix abdicates and is succeeded by her eldest son Willem-Alexander.
Animals around the world
A selection of images from the animal kingdom.
Rebuilding Breezy Point
Six months after Superstorm Sandy's destruction, the Breezy Point section of Queens, New York, continues to rebuild.
England's Goth festival
Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.