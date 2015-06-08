Inside China's capsized ship
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized on the Yangtze River has reached...more
Clocks at the passengers' hall are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The Chinese characters on top of the clocks read "Voyage Schedule", "Arrival" and...more
Rescue workers search the capsized cruise ship, the Eastern Star, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Hand marks, left by the rescue workers, are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR...more
A picture is seen on the wall of a crew member dormitory inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO...more
A control panel is seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Rescue workers rest next to the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star on the Yangtze River, Jianli, Hubei province, June 6, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River jumped to 396 on Saturday,...more
A rescue worker works on the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River reached 406 on...more
A family member of a Eastern Star cruise ship victim mourns during a ceremony to mark seven days since the ship went down in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found after the ship...more
Next Slideshows
Tony Awards ceremony
Highlights from the Tony Awards.
Tony Awards red carpet
Style from the Tony Awards red carpet.
American Pharoah wins Triple Crown
American Pharoah wins the Belmont Stakes to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.
Funeral for Beau Biden
President Obama delivers the eulogy at the funeral for the vice president's son.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.