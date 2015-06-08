Edition:
Inside China's capsized ship

An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized on the Yangtze River has reached 431, with 11 still missing, a government spokesman said on Sunday. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Clocks at the passengers' hall are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The Chinese characters on top of the clocks read "Voyage Schedule", "Arrival" and "Departure". REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Rescue workers search the capsized cruise ship, the Eastern Star, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Hand marks, left by the rescue workers, are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A picture is seen on the wall of a crew member dormitory inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A control panel is seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Rescue workers rest next to the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star on the Yangtze River, Jianli, Hubei province, June 6, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River jumped to 396 on Saturday, leaving fewer than 50 still missing, as the boat operator apologised and said it would cooperate with investigations. REUTERS/cnsphoto CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A rescue worker works on the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River reached 406 on Sunday, leaving fewer than 40 still missing, as officials and rescuers bowed in mourning towards the battered boat. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A family member of a Eastern Star cruise ship victim mourns during a ceremony to mark seven days since the ship went down in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found after the ship carrying 456 overturned in a freak tornado on Monday night. A total of 103 bodies have been found. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
