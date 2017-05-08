Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for...more
Briell Decker shows how she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives of polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, in the prayer room at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
A key hangs out of a lock on one of the 41 bedrooms at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017....more
Briell Decker opens a backdoor with an eviction notice on the window of the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker walks through one of two large kitchens at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker looks out the window of the prayer room where she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker looks inside Warren Jeffs bedroom at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Tumbleweeds and a no trespassing sign are seen outside the northwest entrance of FLDS Church's Prophet leaders Warren Jeff's compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker walks through a large dining room at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Balls and exercise equipment lay on the floor of a dining room at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017....more
Briell Decker looks into an office at his the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker enters the compound in Hildale, Utah, on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker walks between the 11th and 12th bedroom at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker looks over a patio area at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker stands on a back porch at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker looks at an eviction notice on the window at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Two old couches sit outside the northwest entrance of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs' compound where he lived for several years in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017....more
