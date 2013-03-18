Edition:
United States
Inside CPAC

<p>Senator Ted Cruz (L) introduces former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R-AK) to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Members of the audience cheer for Dr. Benjamin Carson (on video screen), director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, as he asks them to imagine him in the White House, during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds up a light bulb in remarks about the Republican Party's need to innovate, to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>An attendee in Colonial dress hangs out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Representative Michele Bachmann speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>People make use of the Republican National Committee lounge at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A member of the audience listens to speakers during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney acknowledges an ovation as he takes the stage for remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) pauses during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>An attendee votes in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) founder Grover Norquist talks to a reporter during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Attendees play a skeet shooting video game at the National Rifle Association booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is surrounded by small U.S. flags at a booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. At the booth attendees complete a questionnaire and are then directed to place a flag near a politician who espouses their same views. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A button on the lapel of a attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Republican themed T-shirts are seen on sale in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>PolitiChicks correspondent Ann-Marie Murrell attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A visitor reaches for a pro-life bumper sticker the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky gestures at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Young women wait in line in hope of having their numbers drawn to attend a luncheon with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

