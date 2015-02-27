Edition:
Inside CPAC

A member of the media conducts an interview while holding images of potential Republican Presidential candidates during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker that plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks while being interviewed onstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Christmas Simon (R) of Yorba Linda, California, becomes emotional during the singing of the national anthem at the start of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. At left is her sister Rebecca. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Texas Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A woman writes on a "freedom wall" in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Dressed in stars and stripes, Timothy Finn of New York attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An honor guard takes the stage during the playing of the national anthem at the start of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Two cadets from the Citadel pose with "Captain America" in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. The "Captain America" character was linked to a conservative cartoon called "The Reformers" on display at the conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A man reaches high to sign a "freedom wall" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Tea Party activist William Temple, dressed as a patriot, talks to reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Author and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Texas Senator Ted Cruz shakes hands with a man wearing a Sarah Palin for president shirt as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin speaks at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A man wears a bow tie styled on the American flag at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks with reporters at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Marisa Jorge, a student at Liberty University in Virginia, takes part in a straw poll at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A volunteer shows of his buttons at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) arrives to speak at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
