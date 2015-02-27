Inside CPAC
A member of the media conducts an interview while holding images of potential Republican Presidential candidates during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker that plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks while being interviewed onstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas Simon (R) of Yorba Linda, California, becomes emotional during the singing of the national anthem at the start of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. At left is her sister...more
Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Texas Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman writes on a "freedom wall" in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dressed in stars and stripes, Timothy Finn of New York attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An honor guard takes the stage during the playing of the national anthem at the start of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Two cadets from the Citadel pose with "Captain America" in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. The "Captain America" character was linked to a conservative...more
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man reaches high to sign a "freedom wall" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tea Party activist William Temple, dressed as a patriot, talks to reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Author and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Texas Senator Ted Cruz shakes hands with a man wearing a Sarah Palin for president shirt as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin speaks at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man wears a bow tie styled on the American flag at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks with reporters at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Marisa Jorge, a student at Liberty University in Virginia, takes part in a straw poll at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A volunteer shows of his buttons at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) arrives to speak at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
The migrant trail
Ethiopian migrants head north through Africa to find work in the Middle East.
Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar
In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo internet huts where they can communicate with relatives who have left the country...
American Sniper murder trial
Eddie Ray Routh, the killer of former U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, is sentenced to life in prison.
Bibi and Barack
Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress, a look back at his meetings with President Obama.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.