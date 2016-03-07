Edition:
United States
Mon Mar 7, 2016

Inside CPAC

Dr. Ben Carson speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A reflection of Ted Cruz is seen above members of the audience. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A woman photographs Marco Rubio as he speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Marco Rubio acknowledges the audience after speaking. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Women wear skirts with elephants on them. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Members of the audience watch Marco Rubio speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Banners and buttons denouncing big government are displayed at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Supporters of Ted Cruz carry a cardboard cut out of him. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan fist bumps moderator Carrie Sheffield. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A woman carries a banner declaring "You are entitled to nothing". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A person browses through books by Republican presidential candidates Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Chairman of the National Republican Committee Reince Priebus and conservative political commentator Sean Hannity. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Cartoon heads of President Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
An attendee in Minuteman garb. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Attendees participate in the Pledge of Allegiance. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
People choose between caps at the NRA booth. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Bumper stickers supporting gun rights. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
People pray during the invocation. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
People take part in a straw poll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A man displays pins on his hat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Senator Joni Ernst speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
