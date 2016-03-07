Inside CPAC
Dr. Ben Carson speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A reflection of Ted Cruz is seen above members of the audience. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman photographs Marco Rubio as he speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Marco Rubio acknowledges the audience after speaking. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Women wear skirts with elephants on them. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the audience watch Marco Rubio speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Banners and buttons denouncing big government are displayed at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Ted Cruz carry a cardboard cut out of him. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan fist bumps moderator Carrie Sheffield. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman carries a banner declaring "You are entitled to nothing". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A person browses through books by Republican presidential candidates Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Chairman of the National Republican Committee Reince Priebus and conservative political commentator Sean Hannity. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Cartoon heads of President Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An attendee in Minuteman garb. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Attendees participate in the Pledge of Allegiance. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People choose between caps at the NRA booth. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bumper stickers supporting gun rights. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People pray during the invocation. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People take part in a straw poll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man displays pins on his hat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Senator Joni Ernst speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Peyton Manning retires
One of the most prolific passers ever in the NFL, Manning revolutionized the quarterback position during an 18-year career that included two Super Bowl titles,...
Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016
Images from the life of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who has passed away at age 94.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.
Syria's fragile truce
Syria's truce is holding but remains fragile.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.