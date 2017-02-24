Inside CPAC
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People cheer as President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man dressed as Uncle Sam walks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence is cheered as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump is welcomed prior to addressing CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man wears a yarmulke supporting President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attendees pray during the invocation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Richard Spencer, a leader and spokesperson for the so-called "alt-right" movement, speaks to the media. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway makes remarks during a broadcast of Sean Hannity's TV show. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Attendees watch White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Women sell clothes with elephant prints on them. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon listens as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man uses a rifle at a virtual shooting range hosted by the National Rifle Association. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ken Bone (R), an audience member at a presidential debate who became a social media sensation after he cut into the campaign acrimony to ask an earnest question, poses with an attendee. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Diana Stancy, Communications Fellow with the Network of Enlightened Women, hands out literature. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Volunteers at the Turning Point USA booth wait to speak with people. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Joe Enders of Chicago, Illinois, wears a "Make America Great Again" cap as he listens to remarks. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A woman uses a pistol at a virtual shooting range hosted by the National Rifle Association. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Pennsylvania Congressman Rick Saccone and his wife Yong cheer as they listen to remarks. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Senator Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks during an interview with Mercedes Schlapp. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A retired New York City policeman who only gave his name as "Grizzly Joe" (L) applauds during remarks. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
White House advisors Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon arrive to attend President Donald Trump's remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
