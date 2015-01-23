Edition:
Inside Davos

Al Gore listens to singer Pharrell Williams, Creative Director and Brand Ambassador of Bionic Yarn at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Members stand in a queue to enter a session of the World Economic Forum January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech during the session "Global Responsibilities in a Digital Age" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google, speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

An overview shows the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in the early morning January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer smiles before the session "In Tech We Trust" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation, gestures during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs after receiving a Crystal Award January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks at the "Ending the Experiment" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Russian tycoon and President of RUSAL Oleg Deripaska gestures during the "Regions in Transformation: Eurasia" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Iraq's Vice President Iyad Allawi (L) speaks with Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud of Saudi Arabia during the session "Iraq and Syria: The Strategic Context" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Al Gore, former U.S. Vice-President and Chairman and Co-Founder of Generation Investment Management speaks at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes a speech during the "Egypt in the World" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Honorary Chairman of The Global Commission on Economy and Climate of Mexico Felipe Calderon speaks during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A participant uses his phone in a corridor during a session January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Britain's Prince Andrew gestures as he speaks with business leaders January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

President and CEO of The Western Union Company Hikmet Ersek gestures during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks at the "Europe's Twin Challenges: Growth and Stability" event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), gestures during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Workers set up logos of the World Economic Forum at the congress center January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

