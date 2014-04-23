Edition:
Inside Facebook

<p>A Facebook employee works in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A Facebook employee works in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his girlfriend Priscilla Chan walk near Fuxing Road in Shanghai, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gestures during his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>An investor holds prospectus explaining the Facebook stock after attending a show for Facebook's initial public offering at the Four Season's Hotel in Boston, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>People walk past a graphic on a wall at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Xavier Schmidt of Menlo Park, has his picture taken by his parents outside Facebook's headquarters the night before the company's IPO launch, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Employees play a game of chess at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook Inc. COO Sheryl Sandberg arrives at New York City's Sheraton Hotel with other Facebook executives, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>An employee rides a bicycle at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A sketch of Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a wedding ceremony in central Bangkok, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg holds a gong while celebrating with members of his staff after unveiling the company's new location services feature called 'Places' during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook employees work in the design studio at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg delivers a keynote address at the company's annual conference in San Francisco, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

<p>Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

