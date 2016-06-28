Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 11:45am EDT

Inside Falluja after Islamic State

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 26
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 26
Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 26
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 26
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 26
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 26
A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 26
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 26
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 26
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 26
A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 26
A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 26
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 26
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 26
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 26
A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 26
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 26
Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
23 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
24 / 26
A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
25 / 26
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down from a building, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down from a building, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down from a building, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Islamic State

Fleeing Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Islamic State

Fleeing Islamic State

Thousands of Iraqi civilians displaced by Islamic State violence are waiting in government-run camps to return home.

Jun 28 2016
Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Spain seeks to jointly govern Gibraltar after the British territory voted in favor of remaining in the EU.

Jun 27 2016
Deadly West Virginia floods

Deadly West Virginia floods

The worst flooding in more than a century hits West Virginia killing at least 24 people.

Jun 27 2016
Pride in the U.S.A.

Pride in the U.S.A.

Gay Pride parades across the U.S. pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Jun 26 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast