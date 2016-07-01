Inside Falluja after Islamic State
Iraqi government forces react to the camera in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Worshippers, including senior military commanders and tribal sheikhs, attend the first Friday prayer sermon since the city's recapture at a mosque inside Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces gather in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Destroyed vehicles from clashes . REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of the Iraqi security forces tears up a signboard of the Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A view of a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Driverless cars
Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find that coveted supplies of subsidized flour and rice run out before they can buy them.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
California's deadly Erskine fire
The massive wildfire in Kern County is now considered the largest California wildfire of 2016 so far.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.