Inside Falluja after Islamic State

Iraqi government forces react to the camera in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Worshippers, including senior military commanders and tribal sheikhs, attend the first Friday prayer sermon since the city's recapture at a mosque inside Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Destroyed vehicles from clashes . REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces tears up a signboard of the Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A view of a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
