Inside Gaza
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children take refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian man (L) comforts his son following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian medic inspects a damaged room at Al-Aqsa hospital, which witnesses said was damaged in Israeli shelling on Monday, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises during what witnesses said were heavy Israeli shelling at the Shejaia neighbourhood in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homes in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A medic helps a Palestinian in the Shejaia neighborhood, which was heavily shelled by Israel during fighting, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinian medics tend to a boy who they said was wounded in an Israeli shelling, at a hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man looks at a destroyed house, which police said was targeted on Friday in an Israeli air strike, through a hole, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Two Palestinians, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, sit at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Belongings are strewn about in a building that police said was damaged by an overnight Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died on Friday from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike on Thursday afternoon, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Children's shoes are bagged among belongings salvaged from a damaged Palestinian home, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian man, who medics said was injured by an explosion during a morning Israeli strike, is carried into Shifa hospital in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl sits in a minibus after fleeing her family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man looks at a mosque which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian from al-Halaq family, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike on Sunday along with seven members from the same family, during their funeral in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man inspects a house, which police said was damaged in Israeli shelling that killed two boys and a man from Nutaiz family, in Gaza City July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman, who fled her home close to the border with Israel, stays at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians flee the Shujayeh neighbourhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
