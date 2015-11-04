Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier...more
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels...more
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Local residents say that at the peak of the tunnel business, after Hamas Islamists seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Israel tightened a closure of its crossings...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. The direction of traffic was mainly into Gaza. Commercial goods - and weapons smuggled in separate tunnels controlled by Hamas and other militant factions - flowed...more
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. In 2008-10, some tunnel owners were said to have become dollar millionaires as they shifted everything from Hummer vehicles and...more
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. At one point an estimated 22,000 Palestinians worked in the tunnel "industry". However, it shrank markedly in 2010 after Israel, under international pressure to ease...more
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Then this September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the...more
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once accounted...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main contraband. No one can, or will, say how many...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer...more
