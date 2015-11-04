Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2015 | 9:05am EST

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now water-logged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now water-logged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 10
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it rises to the surface. Palestinian officials say it is also contaminating water supplies as well as threatening to wreck farmland and spread disease. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it rises to the surface. Palestinian officials say it is also contaminating water supplies as well as threatening to wreck farmland and spread disease. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 10
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Local residents say that at the peak of the tunnel business, after Hamas Islamists seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Israel tightened a closure of its crossings into the enclave, nearly 2,500 underground passages snaked under the border with Egypt. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Local residents say that at the peak of the tunnel business, after Hamas Islamists seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Israel tightened a closure of its crossings...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Local residents say that at the peak of the tunnel business, after Hamas Islamists seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Israel tightened a closure of its crossings into the enclave, nearly 2,500 underground passages snaked under the border with Egypt. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 10
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. The direction of traffic was mainly into Gaza. Commercial goods - and weapons smuggled in separate tunnels controlled by Hamas and other militant factions - flowed in defiance of what Palestinians and many of their supporters decried as neighboring Israel's siege. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. The direction of traffic was mainly into Gaza. Commercial goods - and weapons smuggled in separate tunnels controlled by Hamas and other militant factions - flowed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. The direction of traffic was mainly into Gaza. Commercial goods - and weapons smuggled in separate tunnels controlled by Hamas and other militant factions - flowed in defiance of what Palestinians and many of their supporters decried as neighboring Israel's siege. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 10
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. In 2008-10, some tunnel owners were said to have become dollar millionaires as they shifted everything from Hummer vehicles and washing machines to cows and sheep through the underground system. Hamas imposed a tax on shipments. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. In 2008-10, some tunnel owners were said to have become dollar millionaires as they shifted everything from Hummer vehicles and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. In 2008-10, some tunnel owners were said to have become dollar millionaires as they shifted everything from Hummer vehicles and washing machines to cows and sheep through the underground system. Hamas imposed a tax on shipments. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 10
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. At one point an estimated 22,000 Palestinians worked in the tunnel "industry". However, it shrank markedly in 2010 after Israel, under international pressure to ease restrictions on commercial imports into Gaza, allowed more goods in through its overland crossings. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. At one point an estimated 22,000 Palestinians worked in the tunnel "industry". However, it shrank markedly in 2010 after Israel, under international pressure to ease...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. At one point an estimated 22,000 Palestinians worked in the tunnel "industry". However, it shrank markedly in 2010 after Israel, under international pressure to ease restrictions on commercial imports into Gaza, allowed more goods in through its overland crossings. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 10
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Then this September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the opposite direction, from Gaza to the militants, it cleared the area on its side of the border and began pumping water into the underground maze, collapsing the land. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Then this September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Then this September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the opposite direction, from Gaza to the militants, it cleared the area on its side of the border and began pumping water into the underground maze, collapsing the land. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 10
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once accounted for an estimated 30 percent of Gaza's imports, than Israeli bombing had caused over the past two decades. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once accounted...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once accounted for an estimated 30 percent of Gaza's imports, than Israeli bombing had caused over the past two decades. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 10
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main contraband. No one can, or will, say how many weapons tunnels remain - a secret that is guarded by Hamas and other armed groups, which last fought a war with Israel in 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main contraband. No one can, or will, say how many...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main contraband. No one can, or will, say how many weapons tunnels remain - a secret that is guarded by Hamas and other armed groups, which last fought a war with Israel in 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 10
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer al-Sleibi, water department director in the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority in Gaza, could weaken the foundations of homes already on shaky ground due to tunnel-building and make land unfit for agriculture in areas near the frontier. There is also a health risk as the water turns stagnant, allowing mosquitoes and other disease carriers to breed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer al-Sleibi, water department director in the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority in Gaza, could weaken the foundations of homes already on shaky ground due to tunnel-building and make land unfit for agriculture in areas near the frontier. There is also a health risk as the water turns stagnant, allowing mosquitoes and other disease carriers to breed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Donald Trump's new book

Donald Trump's new book

Next Slideshows

Donald Trump's new book

Donald Trump's new book

Donald Trump signs copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan.

Nov 03 2015
Taiwan on China's shores

Taiwan on China's shores

The rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.

Nov 03 2015
America's religions

America's religions

As polls shows Americans are becoming less religious, a look at the many different religions followed across the nation.

Nov 03 2015
Finding Buddhism in the mountains

Finding Buddhism in the mountains

A Tibetan Buddhist institute nestled in the mountains started with just 30 students and is now one of the world's biggest centers to study the religion.

Nov 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast