Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
Palestinians work to repair a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now...more
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand guard as they view a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it...more
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once...more
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas keeps watch as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main...more
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer...more
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
