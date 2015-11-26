Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an...more

A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the opposite direction, from Gaza to the militants, it cleared the area on its side of the border and began pumping water into the underground maze, collapsing the land. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

